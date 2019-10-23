Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $3,601,819.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,416,706.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

