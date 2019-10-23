Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Integral Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200,989 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Integral Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.