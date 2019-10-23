Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,908 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of ABT opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,497 shares of company stock worth $9,981,160 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

