Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.