Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given a $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

NSIT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

