Insider Selling: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Sells 93,261 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 152,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,846. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 265,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

