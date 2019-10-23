Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 22,098 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $753,541.80.

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 22,361 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $764,746.20.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $514,350.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $643,275.00.

SAFE stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

