Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.