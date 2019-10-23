Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.69

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 2239216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 17,992.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Infosys by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,323,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,440,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

