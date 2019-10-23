Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Infosys also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.
Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
NYSE INFY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.