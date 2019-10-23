Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $31,314.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,088,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock worth $95,589. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,737 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

