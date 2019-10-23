Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,043. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 295,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 43,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

