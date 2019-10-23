Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $661.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 661.50 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 645.50 ($8.43), with a volume of 36723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 604.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £101,325 ($132,399.06). Also, insider John Langston acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

