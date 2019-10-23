IMV (NYSE:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:IMV opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.