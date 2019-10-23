ILCoin (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 102.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $495,210.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005827 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001327 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 240.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,265,791,401 coins and its circulating supply is 312,094,981 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

