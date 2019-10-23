IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,391. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.78.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

