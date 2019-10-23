Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.81-6.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.43.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

