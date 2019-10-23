IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of IAA worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

IAA opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

