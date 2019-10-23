Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $15.71. Husqvarna shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 396 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

About Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

