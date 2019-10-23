Hush Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Hush has a market cap of $314,519.00 and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00438699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003207 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,557,955 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

