Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42. Humana also reported earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.57 to $17.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.21. 644,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.68. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

