Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Up 11.8%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 188,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 351% from the average session volume of 41,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83.

Get Hudson Resources alerts:

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.