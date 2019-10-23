Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

