HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $540.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00833604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00173386 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087093 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002393 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

