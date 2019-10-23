Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.99 and a beta of -0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

