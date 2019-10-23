Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $4.16. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 15 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.30%.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Pokluda III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,556.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,023 shares of company stock worth $237,803. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWCC. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 51.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 885,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 69.6% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,897 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

