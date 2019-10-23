Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 395,386 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,662,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 516,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HST opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

