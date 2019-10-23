Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (HEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 1-year low of C$5.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEX. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.