Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,169,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

