Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.