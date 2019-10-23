Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

