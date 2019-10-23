Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HBAN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
