Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

