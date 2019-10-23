Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.