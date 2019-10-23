Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $25,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 506,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18,873.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.