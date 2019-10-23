Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 194 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

