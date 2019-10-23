Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $73,723.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

