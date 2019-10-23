HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

