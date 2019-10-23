HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. HNI also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

