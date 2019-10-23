HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 1,853 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in AES were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,443 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in AES by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,146,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AES by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,360,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,426 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,735. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

