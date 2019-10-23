Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.76. Highpower International shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3,096 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Highpower International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Highpower International had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highpower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Highpower International worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Highpower International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

