Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.00. The stock traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.30, approximately 2,028,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,723,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

The firm has a market cap of $874.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

About Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.