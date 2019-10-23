Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.00. The stock traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.30, approximately 2,028,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,723,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

The firm has a market cap of $874.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

