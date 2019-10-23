Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

Shares of Hexo stock opened at C$3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$3.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

