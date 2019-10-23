Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

