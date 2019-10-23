Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.94 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.
Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
