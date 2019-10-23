Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $49,889.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $588,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

