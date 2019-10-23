Heico (NYSE:HEI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 4,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,999. Heico has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

