Head-To-Head Survey: Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) & Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hermitage Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Bulkers pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.05 -$197.29 million N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers $242.50 million 1.99 -$12.70 million ($0.03) -221.67

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Bulkers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -658.25% -30.29% -12.09% Scorpio Bulkers 10.47% -0.31% -0.16%

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

