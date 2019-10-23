Head-To-Head Survey: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & American Hotel Income Properties REIT (NYSE:AHOTF)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT does not pay a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

89.3% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 13.08% 4.86% 1.55% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.05%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $152.02 million 2.13 $3.88 million $0.58 6.28 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cedar Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

