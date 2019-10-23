Head-To-Head Review: First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FGBI)

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 2.29 $14.21 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Dividends

First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Advantage Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 13.57% 8.19% 0.67%

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Advantage Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

