Head-To-Head Contrast: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 7.38 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -2.16 DexCom $1.03 billion 13.34 -$127.10 million $0.30 502.97

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DexCom. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 DexCom 0 4 12 0 2.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.32, suggesting a potential upside of 222.64%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $171.93, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than DexCom.

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,560.70% -142.10% -74.25% DexCom -13.96% 10.41% 3.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.