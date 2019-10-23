Head-To-Head Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocugen and RTI Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% RTI Surgical -1.08% 3.55% 1.82%

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocugen and RTI Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A RTI Surgical 0 0 3 0 3.00

RTI Surgical has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.57%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and RTI Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.04 RTI Surgical $280.86 million 0.74 -$1.25 million $0.12 23.58

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTI Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Ocugen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

